Special Elections Set This Month In Cities Affected By New La Joya School District Policy

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Early voting is underway in a special election to choose a new mayor for the town of La Grulla to take over for Laura Solis who resigned because of a new policy in the La Joya school district.

The policy created by the state-appointed Board of Managers prohibits school district administrators or department heads from holding elected office in any county that does contract business with the district. Solis was an elementary school principal with the La Joya ISD and resigned in April. The La Grulla special election is July 23rd.

Special elections in two other cities are being held this month – also due to the new La Joya ISD policy.

In Palmview, voters will elect a Place 2 councilmember to fill the term of Jose Luis Perez who resigned last month. Perez is an assistant principal at La Joya’s high school. And in San Juan, the special election is to replace Place 4 commissioner Leonardo Sanchez who resigned in May. Sanchez is the police chief of the La Joya ISD. The special elections in Palmview and San Juan will be held July 30th.