Special Forces Swiftly Evacuate US Embassy Staff From Sudan

(AP) — U.S. special operations forces have carried out a precarious evacuation of the American embassy in warring Sudan.

U.S. officials announced the evacuation late Saturday night, saying American forces swept in and out of the capital, Khartoum, on Chinook helicopters with less than an hour on the ground. No shots were fired and no major casualties were reported. With the last U.S. employee of the embassy out, Washington shuttered the U.S. mission in Khartoum indefinitely. Fighting between two rival commanders in the African nation moved into its eighth day.