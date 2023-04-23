WORLD

Special Forces Swiftly Evacuate US Embassy Staff From Sudan

In this photo provided by Maheen S , smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21, 2023. The Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, typically filled with prayer, celebration and feasting — was a somber one in Sudan, as gunshots rang out across the capital of Khartoum and heavy smoke billowed over the skyline. (Maheen S via AP)

(AP) — U.S. special operations forces have carried out a precarious evacuation of the American embassy in warring Sudan.

U.S. officials announced the evacuation late Saturday night, saying American forces swept in and out of the capital, Khartoum, on Chinook helicopters with less than an hour on the ground. No shots were fired and no major casualties were reported.  With the last U.S. employee of the embassy out, Washington shuttered the U.S. mission in Khartoum indefinitely. Fighting between two rival commanders in the African nation moved into its eighth day.

