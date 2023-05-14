Special La Joya School Board Meeting Monday To Consider TEA Recommendation

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The La Joya school board has called a special meeting for Monday to consider the recommendation for a state takeover of the district. That recommendation was made by the Texas Education Agency in a report released last week following its year-long investigation into corruption and conflicts of interest.

The TEA probe was prompted by an FBI investigation which led to the indictments of two former trustees and three school district administrators on bribery and extortion charges.

The TEA is recommending the La Joya school board be replaced by a state-appointed board of managers as a way to restore trust. It’s not clear if the trustees plan to accept or fight the recommendation when they meet Monday.