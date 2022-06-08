Special Texas Senate Committee Schedules First Meeting Following Uvalde School Massacre

It’ll be another two weeks before a special Texas Senate committee holds its first meeting to begin to recommend ways to stop mass shootings in the state. When the 11-member committee does meet, one of the three Democrats on the panel says his colleagues need to recommend serious reforms.

McAllen Senator Juan Hinojosa tells Border Report.com he will recommend background checks for all firearms, a 10-day waiting period for long rifle purchases, and raising the age to buy a long rifle to 21. Hinojosa says the state also needs to enact a red flag law.

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the creation of special committees in the Senate and House days after a gunman with an AR-style rifle killed 19 fourth-graders and 2 teachers in an elementary school classroom in Uvalde.