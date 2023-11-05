Spectrum Outage Knocks Out Internet, Cable To 140,000 El Paso Homes, Businesses

Around 140-thousand homes and businesses in El Paso lost internet and cable service Saturday. Spectrum blamed the outage on an issue with a fiber optic line.

Businesses couldn’t take credit or debit card transactions because their terminals couldn’t process payments without an internet connection. Restaurants had to turn away all but cash customers and many families took the opportunity to get out of the house since they had no internet or cable. Spectrum said all services were restored around 3 p.m.