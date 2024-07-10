Spectrum Restores Outages In Large Parts Of Texas

A telephone and Internet company says services are restored in most parts of Texas after hurricane-related disruptions. Spectrum in a statement late Tuesday noted many of its services were affected by a third-party infrastructure problem caused by the impact of now departed Hurricane Beryl.

Tuesday’s widespread outages that included Austin and San Antonio involved Internet, phone and cable services. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says Spectrum phone customers couldn’t call 9-1-1. CPS Energy and other utilities announced that the Internet outages interfered with their websites and pay-by-phone systems.