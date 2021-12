An Edinburg man was killed after crashing his SUV into a canal Sunday night. According to the Department of Public Safety, 50-year-old Oscar Garcia Arango was speeding west on Wisconsin Road north of Donna when he ran out of road. His 2011 GMC Terrain became airborne and it crashed into a canal west of Val Verde Road. Arango was found dead at the scene. The wreck happened a little before 9 p.m. Sunday.