Speedier Drug Approvals Hit Slowdown As FDA Faces Scrutiny

Fred Cruz
FILE - A sign in front of the Food and Drug Administration building is seen on Dec. 10, 2020, in Silver Spring, Md. Expedited drug approvals slowed in 2022, as the FDA's controversial accelerated pathway came under new scrutiny from Congress, government watchdogs and some of the agency’s own leaders. With less than a month remaining in the year, the agency’s drug center has granted 10 accelerated approvals — fewer than the tally in each of the last five years, when use of the program reached all-time highs. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

(AP) — The Food and Drug Administration is slowing its use of a pathway that expedites the approval of promising drugs. The downturn comes as the agency’s accelerated approval program comes under new scrutiny from Congress, government watchdogs and key agency leaders. Increasingly, the FDA is asking drugmakers to remove unproven uses from older drugs that haven’t delivered on early results. And drugmakers seeking accelerated approval for new medicines are facing tougher hurdles at the agency. Legislation pending in Congress would codify those standards. Many experts support the measures as a way to claw back unproven drug uses after a recent boom in accelerated approvals.

 

