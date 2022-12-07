Speedier Drug Approvals Hit Slowdown As FDA Faces Scrutiny

FILE - A sign in front of the Food and Drug Administration building is seen on Dec. 10, 2020, in Silver Spring, Md. Expedited drug approvals slowed in 2022, as the FDA's controversial accelerated pathway came under new scrutiny from Congress, government watchdogs and some of the agency’s own leaders. With less than a month remaining in the year, the agency’s drug center has granted 10 accelerated approvals — fewer than the tally in each of the last five years, when use of the program reached all-time highs. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)