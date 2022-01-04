Spider Monkeys Stopped From Entering The U.S.

It’s probably not what they were expecting to find in the duffel bag sitting in the back of a Jeep Patriot coming across the Progreso International Bridge. CBP officers there directed the vehicle to the secondary inspection site, opened the bag, and found four spider monkeys.

The officers with the help CBP agricultural specialists were able to transfer the monkeys to animal containers, and they say the monkeys were returned to Mexico.

A news release states a 20-year-old woman driving the Jeep, only identified as a U.S. citizen, was penalized. It’s not clear where she got them but spider monkeys are normally found in tropical forests.