LOCAL

Spider Monkeys Stopped From Entering The U.S.

jsalinasBy 10 views
0
Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection

It’s probably not what they were expecting to find in the duffel bag sitting in the back of a Jeep Patriot coming across the Progreso International Bridge. CBP officers there directed the vehicle to the secondary inspection site, opened the bag, and found four spider monkeys.

The officers with the help CBP agricultural specialists were able to transfer the monkeys to animal containers, and they say the monkeys were returned to Mexico.

A news release states a 20-year-old woman driving the Jeep, only identified as a U.S. citizen, was penalized. It’s not clear where she got them but spider monkeys are normally found in tropical forests.

Biden Urges Concern But Not Alarm As Omicron Rises

Previous article

Federal Coronavirus Testing Sites To Be Set Up In The Valley

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL