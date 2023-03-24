Spike In Asian Migrants Seen At Texas Border

A South Texas Republican congressman says he’s not surprised by a surge of Asian migrants turning up at the southern border.

Border Patrol agents are reporting a 900-percent increase in the number of Chinese asylum seekers at the Texas border with Mexico. Congressman Tony Gonzales says this migration trend is making millions for the cartels.

Chinese migrants are paying as much as 50-thousand dollars for the trip. The federal government insists their presence isn’t linked to a flood of fentanyl into the state.