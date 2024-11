A newly-released study suggests that legalizing sports betting in Texas would generate more than a quarter-billion-dollars a year in state tax revenues. It was put out by an industry lobby group, which has been trying for years to influence lawmakers.

The Texas Sports Betting Alliance is pitching the expansion of the state’s gambling laws as a move to support “individual freedom and limited government interference.” Last week, Missouri became the 39th state to vote to legalize sports betting.