Spotlight On Post’s Leadership

The Army’s Fort Hood in Texas is facing increasing scrutiny over how female soldiers are treated.

Last month, Private Ana Balsadura-Ruiz was found dead and her family says she had been the victim of sexual harassment. We’re now learning that a second female soldier died that same day.

Specialist Katerina Weikel’s off-post death has triggered an military investigation and it’s unclear how she died.

A 2020 investigation into the murder of Vanessa Guillen found “major flaws”at Fort Hood and more than 100-soldiers assigned to the post have died since then.