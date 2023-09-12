Spring Branch ISD Revolts Against State’s ‘Robin Hood’ School Funding Plan

Spring Branch ISD is pushing back against the state’s school funding program. Under the so-called Robin Hood plan, Texas recaptures property tax revenue from property-wealthy school districts and reallocates it to poorer districts.

The Spring Branch board of trustees says 60-percent of its students are economically disadvantaged. The district’s rising costs haven’t been matched by more money per student from the state. The trustees have voted unanimously not to send the district’s next recapture payment to state officials.