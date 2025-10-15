New documents show the San Antonio Spurs have been reaching out to Austin leaders as a vote on a new arena for the NBA team looms.

A public records request by KSAT-TV led to Austin city officials releasing a massive amount of texts and emails between Spurs executives, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and mayoral staff members in recent months.

The correspondence is being written off by Spurs officials as more efforts by the team to expand its popularity in Central Texas.

However, some analysts wonder if the Spurs are eying Austin as a potential relocation area if the vote for the controversial Project Marvel project doesn’t go their way.