Squabble Over Property Tax Puts Bills In Jeopardy

It’s a big weekend for bills that have been passed in the Texas legislature, but Governor Greg Abbott says he’ll use the power of the pen to veto them unless the House and Senate can come to a compromise on property tax reform. The House and Senate remain far apart on their property tax plans.

The House wants it spread to home and business owners,, while the Senate wants more for families. But there are questions about using a huge budget surplus to replace school taxes. There are concerns that, in the future, there will not be the cash to keep up with that part.

