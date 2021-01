Squelched By Twitter, Trump Seeks New Online Megaphone

FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Though stripped of his Twitter account for inciting rebellion, President Donald Trump does have alternative options of much smaller reach. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(AP) — Though stripped of his Twitter megaphone, President Donald Trump does have alternative options of much smaller reach. They are led by the far right-friendly Parler. Trump may also launch his own platform. But that won’t happen overnight, and free speech experts anticipate growing pressure on all social media platforms to curb incendiary speech as Americans learn from Wednesday’s violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol by a Trump-incited mob. Parler has already had its wings clipped, however. Google and Apple have removed it from their online stores and Amazon is kicking it off its web-hosting service.