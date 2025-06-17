STAAR Scores Show Reading Up, Math Down

Students across the state are showing improvements in reading skills but a continued struggle with math. That’s according to recent numbers provided by the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness exam. The tests are made for all public schools in the state in grades third through eighth.

A three-percent increase in reading grades are being label as indicators for future academic success. Just 43-percent of students met grade-level standards in math, which is down from the 50-percent measured in 2019.