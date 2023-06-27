Staff Shortage Causes Cameron County Jail To Fail Recent State Inspection

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An inadequate number of jailers has led to a failing grade for the Cameron County jail. The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has issued a report stating the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center failed to meet minimum standards due to a shortage of jailers.

State standards require at least one jail officer for 48 inmates. But during recent inspections, the commission recorded a ratio of one officer per 59 inmates, and two days later, a ratio of one officer per 92 inmates.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza released a statement blaming persistent low salaries paid to jail staff, saying that makes it difficult to recruit and retain qualified correctional personnel.