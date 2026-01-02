SpaceX is planning to move around four-thousand-400 satellites to a lower orbit in the new year. According to a Starlink official, the move comes as an effort to reduce the chances of collision with others or space debris.

The satellites will be lowered to a portion of Earth’s orbit less than 45 miles from their current location where there is less space debris and fewer planned satellite constellations. The official added that lowering the satellites “will increase space safety in several ways.”