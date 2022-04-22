Starr County Attorney Abruptly Retires

Starr County Attorney Victor Canales is no longer on the job. Canales abruptly retired Wednesday with more than two years left in his term.

Canales submitted his retirement letter Wednesday and left office the same day. In his letter, obtained through a public information request by the McAllen Monitor, Canales did not state a reason for his decision.

Starr County commissioners must now appoint someone to replace him. And there will be a special election in November to elect a person who will fill the remaining two years left in Canales’ term.