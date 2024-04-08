Starr County Begins Autism Decal Initiative

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office wants to help first responders be aware of the possible presence of an autistic person when they answer calls for help.

The sheriff’s office has begun a decal initiative for families with autistic members. The decals can be placed in windows of homes and vehicles to warn first responders that an occupant may not respond to verbal commands.

Families can also fill out a form that will flag their home address so that responding units can be notified about the presence of someone with autism. The decals are free and can be picked up at the sheriff’s office.