Officials in Starr County believe they could be getting more doses of COVID-19 vaccine soon.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said in a Facebook post Thursday that there was a good chance the county would receive two-thousand doses of vaccine from the state next week.

Vera said the county would reopen registration for vaccinations when the medicine arrives. Starr County Memorial Hospital is currently administering a thousand doses of vaccine that came in this week to eligible residents.