Starr County D.A. Office Employee Arrested For Human Smuggling

The crime victims coordinator with the Starr County District Attorney’s Office has been arrested on a charge of human smuggling.

Bernice Garza and two other people were arrested after a joint local, state, and federal investigation found that a county vehicle was being used to transport undocumented immigrants to the Houston area.

A news release from the Starr County DA’s Office says the vehicle belonged to the Crime Victim’s Center. District Attorney Gocha Ramirez calls the accusations a violation of the public trust, adding the actions of the one individual are not representative of his office.