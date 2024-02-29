Starr County DA Suspended, Fined Over 2022 Abortion-Related Murder Indictment

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Starr County District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez has been hit with a suspension and fine over his murder indictment of a woman over her self-induced abortion.

The State Bar of Texas’ Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel imposed a 1-year suspension and a $1,250 fine. The suspension was probated which allows Ramirez to continue to practice law. Ramirez was found to have violated State Bar Rules of Professional Conduct for pursuing criminal homicide charges for an act that was not criminal.

The murder indictment was handed up against 26-year-old Lizelle Herrera April 8th 2022 and she spent three days in jail before Ramirez announced the charge would be dismissed.