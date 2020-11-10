Starr County Hoping To Head Off Another Surge In COVID-19 Patients

The Starr County health authority is acknowledging the new emergency stay-at-home order issued this week is not an enforceable mandate. But Dr. Antonio Falcon tells 710 KURV with new clusters of coronavirus cases in the county, he and county Judge Eloy Vera felt it was necessary to send a message:

(Audio: Dr. Antonio Falcon)

More than a dozen new coronavirus cases have been traced to a funeral service in Rio Grande City and the burial service in La Grulla a little more than a week ago, and health officials are working to learn if about a dozen more new cases are also linked to the gathering.

Dr. Falcon says the county can’t afford to get back into the situation it was in this summer, when the county’s only hospital was unable to handle the flood of COVID-19 patients.