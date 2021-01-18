Starr County Hospital Receives Crucial COVID Medical Help

Starr County health officials say a dire situation at their hospital has been alleviated for now, thanks to a quick response by the state to an urgent request for additional medical personnel to handle an overflow of COVID-19 patients.

Rising coronavirus cases began to overwhelm the hospital last week, prompting the county to ask for more nurses to allow the hospital to increase its bed capacity. But Starr County Health Authority Dr. Anthony Falcon says although more residents are being hospitalized, fewer patients are dying due to COVID-19 treatments that weren’t available last summer. But Falcon also tells 710 KURV he remains frustrated by the lack of vaccines:

(Audio: Starr County Health Authority Dr. Anthony Falcon)

Falcon says the county is preparing to set up mass vaccination clinics once it gets a significant shipment of vaccines.