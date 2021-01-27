Starr County Hospital To Get Refrigerator To Hold Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

Starr County Memorial Hospital will soon be getting a refrigerator that can store doses of a COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer. The hospital’s board of directors approved spending eight-thousand-dollars to purchase the refrigerator last week.

The units are in high demand due to the development of the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a very low storage temperature. The refrigerator is expected to in place by next week, though hospital officials tell The Monitor that they do not know when they might receive any of the vaccines from the state.