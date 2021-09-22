LOCALTRENDING

Starr County JP Suspended Following Drug Arrest

A Starr County justice of the peace is off the bench following his arrest last week in an apparent drug trafficking conspiracy case.

Precinct 4 JP Roel Valadez has been suspended without pay by the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct. First reported by the McAllen Monitor, the action stems from Valadez’ arrest and indictment for his alleged role in a binational drug trafficking operation.

Valadez and five other men are named in a 10-count federal indictment accusing them moving marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine through Starr County. Valadez has pleaded not guilty and remains behind bars while a federal magistrate considers granting him bond.

