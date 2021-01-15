LOCAL

Starr County Judge Unhappy With State’s Failure To Reimburse COVID-19 Costs

Starr County is unhappy with the state for failing to reimburse the county for more than a million dollars in COVID-19-related expenses.

County Judge Eloy Vera said Thursday that the county was allotted about one-point-eight-million-dollars in CARES Act funding last year. However, the state Division of Emergency Management has only given the county 20-percent of the money and is still holding on to the rest.

Congressman Henry Cuellar blamed the delay in distributing the money on bureaucracy and urged the state to finish distributing the money.

