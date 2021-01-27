Starr County Part Of New State Mobile Vaccine Program

Starr County has been picked to be part of a state-sponsored pilot program to get more coronavirus vaccines to underserved areas of the state.

The Mobile Vaccine pilot program will send teams of Texas National Guard personnel to Starr and 4 other rural counties to administer vaccines to people eligible to receive them. Those include people 65 and older, and homebound residents.

The Mobile Vaccine program has been created by the Texas Division of Emergency Management. Along with Starr County, it will operate in Real, DeWitt, Marion, and Sherman counties.