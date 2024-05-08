Starr County Prosecutors Ask To Dismiss Lawsuit Brought By Woman Over Wrongful Murder Charge

The defendants in a federal lawsuit brought by a Starr County woman wrongly charged with murder are asking the court to dismiss the suit. The McAllen Monitor reports Starr County District Attorney Gocha Ramirez and assistant DA Alexandria Barrera have filed motions for dismissal.

The lawsuit against Ramirez, Barrera, and Starr County was filed in March by attorneys for 26-year-old Lizelle Gonzalez over what they say was her wrongful incarceration and indictment for murder following a self-induced abortion. Gonzalez had gone to Starr County Memorial Hospital after taking an abortion-inducing medication in early 2022.

The lawsuit claims authorities conducted an improper law enforcement investigation and that the prosecutors lied to the grand jury to secure the indictment. Ramirez later dismissed the charge, acknowledging there was no justification to prosecute Gonzalez.