Starr County Re-Imposes Stay-At-Home Order

With coronavirus cases spiking again and its only hospital filling up with COVID-19 patients, Starr County is implementing again a mandatory shelter-in-place order.

The new stay-at-home order and continued overnight curfew were announced today by Starr County Judge Eloy Vera. He says the order will be in effect through the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, and law enforcement will enforce it.

As with the previous stay-at-home order issued in the summer, the new order contains exceptions for essential personnel and essential activities. Vera describes the new order as a precautionary measure to prevent the kind of virus spread that occurred in the summer and overwhelmed the county’s health care capabilities.