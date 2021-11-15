Starr County Representative Ryan Guillen Switches Parties

The most conservative member of the Valley legislative delegation is making it official. Rio Grande City Representative Ryan Guillen announced Monday morning he is switching to the Republican Party.

Guillen was joined by Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan and Governor Greg Abbott as he made the announcement in Floresville. The longtime District 31 Representative said his fiscally conservative, pro-business, and pro-life values are no longer in step with the Democratic Party.

Guillen’s party switch follows a boost in ballots cast for Donald Trump and other Republican candidates in Starr County in the 2020 election. It also comes after the Republican-led Legislature re-drew District 31 to make it solidly red. At least two other Republican candidates have filed to run for the District 31 seat, which includes Starr and Willacy counties.