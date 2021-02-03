Starr County To Open First Mass Vaccination Clinic Thursday

Starr County’s long-awaited first mass coronavirus vaccination clinic will begin Thursday. The president of the board of Starr County Memorial Hospital says 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine have arrived and will be administered Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. All of the vaccines have already been spoken for due to pre-registrations that have taken place in anticipation of the vaccines.

The county has applied for more vaccine doses and hopes to receive another 2,500 in the near future, and officials are planning to conduct more large-scale vaccination events.

This week’s clinic will administer vaccines to frontline healthcare workers, people 65 and older, and people 18 and older who have a chronic health condition that puts them at risk of serious illness if they contract the coronavirus.