Starr County Trio Plead Guilty In USDA Corruption Case

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A former USDA employee and two contractors in Starr County have admitted to being part of a bribery scheme related to an agriculture department rural home improvement program. ValleyCentral.com reports the trio Friday pleaded guilty to charges contained in a federal indictment handed up last August.

The scheme had 52-year-old Roberto Rodriguez, a USDA loan specialist in Rio Grande City, referring low-income applicants in the home repair program to the two contractors in exchange for cash under the table.

In McAllen federal court Friday, the contractors, 67-year-old Daniel Diaz and 70-year-old Jose Sandoval, admitted to paying for the home repair work directed their way, while Rodriguez admitted to accepting the money.