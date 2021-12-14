Starr County Woman Charged In Weekend Deadly Hit And Run

A Starr County woman has been charged in the hit and run death of another woman in the community of Garciasville. 48-year-old Yesenia Garza was pulled over and arrested by a DPS trooper who noticed considerable damage to the right front of her Jeep Commander.

Garza is accused of speeding away after hitting 55-year-old Marcelina Castillo last Saturday night as Castillo was walking along Highway 83 near FM 1430 in Garciasville. Garza is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.