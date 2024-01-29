LOCALTRENDING

Starr County Woman Facing Intoxication Assault Charges In Crash That Injured DPS Trooper

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A DPS trooper and two other people were hurt after a suspected drunk driver smashed into his patrol unit in the community of Fronton.

Investigators say early Sunday morning the trooper was heading north on FM 650 west of Roma when a Chevrolet Malibu heading south crossed into the opposite lane and crashed into the trooper’s vehicle.

The driver of the Malibu, 40-year-old Veronica Vela, and a passenger both suffered facial injuries. The trooper was taken to the hospital, treated for minor injuries, and released a short time later. Vela was arrested on charges of intoxication assault.

