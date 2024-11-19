Starship 6 Blasts Off From Boca Chica

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Another successful liftoff of another SpaceX Starship prototype from Boca Chica Beach this afternoon – but the goal of capturing the rocket’s booster at the launch tower was not accomplished.

The giant rocket blasted off at 4 p.m. straight up and the Super Heavy Booster successfully separated about 2-1/2 minutes later. But seconds later, the decision was made to not attempt a land capture of the booster. It was diverted offshore and the booster made a soft landing in the Gulf of Mexico. No explanation was given for the decision to not attempt what would have been a second tower capture of the booster.

Meanwhile, officials say the spaceplane is continuing on its orbital trajectory toward the Indian Ocean with splashdown anticipated at around 5 p.m.