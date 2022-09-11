Starship Engine Fire Burns Dozens Of Acres Of Protected Refuge On Boca Chica

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has confirmed that nearly 70 acres of vegetation within a protected refuge burned following a rocket engine test at the SpaceX facility on Boca Chica Beach last week.

Crews were conducting a static fire test of the Raptor engines on the prototype Starship rocket when hot debris ignited the brush near the launchpad. Firefighters rushed in to stop the flames from spreading to nearby homes on Starbase, but Channel 5 News reports the fire burned for five hours and scorched 68 acres of a protected refuge.