Starship Prototype Passes Key Fueling Test, Moving It Closer To First Orbital Launch From Boca Chica

File photo: In this image from video made available by SpaceX, a Starship test vehicle sits on the ground after returning from a flight test in Boca Chica, Texas on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (SpaceX via AP)

A first-of-its-kind test of the new Starship prototype has been completed at the Starbase facility on Boca Chica Beach. SpaceX has announced the completion of a key fueling test known as a “wet dress rehearsal.”

The test was significant in that it was the first time that the integrated, liquid-fueled Starship and Super Heavy Booster was safely fully loaded. One of the next key tests will be to fire all 33 engines of the Booster.

However, the first orbital launch attempt of the prototype rocket from Boca Chica is still probably a couple of months off. The FAA has required SpaceX to mitigate dozens of damaging environmental impacts before it issues a launch license for the nearly 400-foot-tall rocket.