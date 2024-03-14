Starship Test Flight Number 3 Ends Just Short Of Full Success

Less than 15 minutes short of a successful test flight. It was a successful launch of the SpaceX Starship rocket from Boca Chica Beach Thursday morning. But about 49 minutes into the flight, SpaceX confirmed it had lost the spaceplane on re-entry.

The giant rocket blasted off at 8:25 a.m. and three minutes later, the Starship properly separated from the booster. But as in the previous two flights, the booster again exploded over the Gulf of Mexico. The Starship continued on, reaching orbit for the first time and then flying for more than a half-hour before its signal was lost.

SpaceX eventually confirmed the vehicle did not survive re-entry into the atmosphere – about 15 minutes short of its scheduled splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

Despite Thursday’s problems, SpaceX officials noted that the third test flight lasted longer than the previous two, both of which ended in explosions just minutes after liftoff. And as officials said after those mishaps, they will learn from the data gathered during this third flight to make improvements for the next one.