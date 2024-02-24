State AG Sues Denton ISD

State Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Denton Independent School District for “illegal electioneering.” Paxton says an elementary school teacher sent out an email encouraging school staff to vote against candidates who support vouchers programs.

Paxton says by using her school email account, the principal violated the Texas Election Code. Paxton says current law doesn’t allow him to criminally prosecute such violations, but he can sue the district as a civil matter.

DISD issued a statement saying they are in conversations with the AG on the matter, and they encourage all Texas voters to do their homework before voting in the primaries.