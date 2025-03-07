State Agencies Ordering Work-At-Home Employees To Report To Office

Texas state agency leaders are requiring work-at-home employees to return to the office.

Governor Greg Abbott sent all state agencies a directive on Wednesday demanding that remote-work policies come to an end. Abbott says he wants deputy directors back in the office by March 17th. All other Austin-based staff are to show up by March 31st, along with office staff in Fort Worth and Houston.

Agency leaders say some offices have been downsized to save money. Texas has 114 state agencies with about 141 thousand full-time workers.