TEXAS

State Agencies Ordering Work-At-Home Employees To Report To Office

jsalinasBy 147 views
0

Texas state agency leaders are requiring work-at-home employees to return to the office.

Governor Greg Abbott sent all state agencies a directive on Wednesday demanding that remote-work policies come to an end. Abbott says he wants deputy directors back in the office by March 17th. All other Austin-based staff are to show up by March 31st, along with office staff in Fort Worth and Houston.

Agency leaders say some offices have been downsized to save money. Texas has 114 state agencies with about 141 thousand full-time workers.

Texas Flags Fly At Half-Staff For Turner

Previous article

BCSO Busts Illegal Immigrant For Meth, Heroin Worth $500K

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS