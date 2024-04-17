State Appeals $100K Daily Fine For Foster System Failures

The state of Texas is appealing a federal fine of 100-thousand dollars a day imposed on officials with Texas Health and Human Services.

A federal judge levied the fines on Monday for the agency’s failure to properly investigate claims of abuse and neglect in the foster care system.

The judge held the agency’s executive commissioner Cecile Erwin Young in contempt for violating her ordered reforms. The state also filed a motion to stay the contempt order on Tuesday while it appeals the order with a higher court.