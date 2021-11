State Attorney: Florida Officers Justified In Teen’s Death

In this Oct 16, 2021 image released by the Tarpon Springs, Fla., Police Department, a 17-year-old Florida boy identified as Alexander King is shown aiming an air rifle before he was fatally shot by officers in Tarpon Springs, Fla. Authorities in Florida have determined that the fatal shooting of the teenager who pointed the air rifle at passing cars and responding officers was justifiable homicide. An investigation found that all the officers involved in the shooting acted within their legal duties after Alexander King repeatedly refused their orders to put down the weapon, Pinellas-Pasco County State Attorney Bruce Bartlett said in a letter released Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Tarpon Springs Police Department via AP)

(AP) — Authorities in Florida have determined the fatal shooting of a teenager who pointed what turned out to be an air rifle at police was justifiable homicide.

Pinellas-Pasco County State Attorney Bruce Bartlett said in a letter released Monday that an investigation into the Oct. 16 shooting of 17-year-old Alexander King found that all officers involved performed within their legal duties after the teen repeatedly refused their orders to put down the weapon.

Officers were investigating reports that the teen was pointing the rifle at passing cars in Tarpon Springs. The letter also noted that King had a long history of mental illness.