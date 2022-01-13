State Awards $5M Grant For Spaceport Development In Cameron County

The growing space industry in the Lower Valley has gotten another financial shot in the arm.

The Cameron County Spaceport Development Corporation has been awarded a $5 million state grant. The money is half of what the Texas Legislature appropriated this past session for Spaceport Trust Fund grants. The other $5 million grant went to the Houston Spaceport Development Corporation.

The Spaceport Trust Fund is described as a financial tool to support the development of infrastructure necessary for establishing a spaceport in Texas.