State Board Of Education Wants Approval Of Books Allowed In School Libraries

A majority on the Republican-led State Board of Education wants more control over what books are allowed in school libraries. Ten members of the board stated on Thursday that the board should decide whether books are sexually explicit or not. At present, local school districts handle that process.

The board voted to call on the Texas Legislature to pass a law granting them authority to determine the age-appropriateness of books provided to the state’s five-and-a-half-million schoolchildren. The Legislature convenes in January.