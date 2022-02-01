State Clears Backlog, Raises Coronavirus Case Count By 23,000 In Hidalgo County

The spread of the coronavirus locally since the appearance of the Omicron strain was even worse than has been reported.

The Texas health department has disclosed to Hidalgo County there were 23,000 more coronavirus cases over the past month that had not been reported until now. County health officials say they had suspected the larger number of cases and their suspicions were confirmed after state health officials cleared a large backlog of cases.

Meanwhile, local health officials say the ongoing rapid spread of the Omicron variant is continuing to burden hospitals which have been seeing between 300 and 400 COVID-19 patients each day over the past couple of weeks.

Also, as many as a dozen people in Hidalgo and Cameron counties have been dying of the disease every day since after the holidays.