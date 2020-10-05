NATIONAL

State Closing Schools In Nine NYC COVID-19 Hotspots

Schools in nine different New York City zip codes will close tomorrow after being identified as COVID-19 “hot spots.” Governor Andrew Cuomo says further restrictions could be coming on religious gatherings, non-essential businesses, and public spaces, although nothing has been finalized.

Within the “hot spot” zip codes of Brooklyn and Queens, over five-percent of all COVID-19 tests are coming back positive, which is around five-times higher than the rest of the state. Governor Cuomo says it comes down to not having enough testing data in order to determine if the schools are safe right now.

