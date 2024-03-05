State Commission Says “Yes” To Proposed Lower Valley Land Swap

File photo: In this image from video made available by SpaceX, a Starship test vehicle sits on the ground after returning from a flight test in Boca Chica, Texas on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (SpaceX via AP)

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A proposed Lower Valley land swap between SpaceX and the state of Texas has been approved by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission.

In a special meeting Monday, commissioners voted unanimously to authorize an exchange of two environmentally sensitive properties. The exchange, proposed by SpaceX, would give the aeronautics giant 43 acres of Boca Chica Park adjacent to its rocket testing and launch facilities.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department would acquire 477 acres near the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge.

The proposal was approved despite opponents outnumbering supporters in the public comments submitted prior to Monday’s commission meeting. The land exchange must still be given final approval by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.